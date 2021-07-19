Stonebwoy, real name Livingstone Etse Satekla, has been a doting parent to his two children, Catherine Jidula Satekla and Janam Joachim Satekla.

The Ghanaian powerhouse dancehall artiste provides emotional, financial, and spiritual support to his children, and a recent video of him bonding with his son is one of the beautiful things on the internet.

Stonebwoy regularly finds time to create beautiful memories with his children, and opulent visuals of such moments have always been captured on camera.

On his son’s Instagram page, where he has amassed over 45,000 followers, there’re visuals of the Ghanaian musician having fun times with his son.

The recent video in which the dancehall star plays and teaches his son Ewe has racked in thousands of views.

The adorable clip is captioned: ”Learning my numbers in Ewe with daddy.”

Watch the video below:

