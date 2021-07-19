The matchday 34 game between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies has dominated the local media and headlines for the wrongs reason.

Allies, which were relegated from the top-flight, suffered a 7-0 defeat to the Miners at the Obuasi Len Stadium on Saturday.

Inter Allies centre back, Hashmin Musah, bizarrely and shockingly scored two own goals after climbing from the bench in the second half.

Ashgold finished in ninth place but claims of match-fixing have since marred the result.

However, reacting to the results, Musah reiterated that his technical team commended him for his actions after the game.

“After the game, my technical team commended me for spoiling the bet they had staked,” he told Kumasi FM.

“I promised my coach that if he allows me to play from the bench I will spoil the bet. And after the game, my team congratulated me,” he said.

He said his actions were a result of his hatred for gambling.

“I heard it in our hotel that a bet had been made for a correct scoreline of five goals to one against my club Inter Allies.

“I decided to spoil that bet because I don’t condone betting,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has launched an investigation into the incident and has notified the police to commence a criminal probe as well.

Ashgold have issued a statement to deny the claims, insisting that their players were professional during the game.