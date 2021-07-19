Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, held a star-studded party to mark his 30th birthday in style at Kozo, an Asian restaurant and lounge based in Accra.

Many entertainment personalities including Kidi, Sister Derby, I Am Freedom, Incredible Zigi, Joeboy, Efya Nocturnal, Darkovibes and Kwesi Arthur stormed the venue to grace the occasion with him.

Other celebrities, who were seen at the birthday party, were Bola Ray, Giovanni Caleb, Regina Van Helvert, Elsie Otoo, Adjetey Annan and the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé.

Mr Eazi, as usual, donned his casual wear with the girlfriend of the ‘Bankulize’ hitmaker, Temi Otedola, clinging to him as he responds to greetings from friends, family, and loved- ones among business partners who were happy to be with him.