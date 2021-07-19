The Ghana Education Service (GES) has rescinded its direction to Form three Senior High School (SHS) students to go on mid-semester break.

The decision follows a caution by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) against the mass movement of students due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Below is the statement from the GHS:

This was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director-General of the GES in charge of Quality and Access, Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh.

Academic work will resume on Monday, July 26, 2021.

‘’By this, Regional Directors of Education are to inform all heads of SHSs to take note and to communicate same to staff, students and parents,” according to the letter addressed to all Regional Directors of Education.