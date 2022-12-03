Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, says he is unhappy with Black Stars’ performance against Uruguay but is excited to see Luis Suarez shedding tears.

In the final Group H game, the Black Stars needed a draw to go through but suffered a heartbreak against the South Americans.

Georgian De Arrascaeta scored twice for Uruguay to beat Ghana 2-0, but it wasn’t enough to send them to the last 16.

The midfielder opened the scoring after 26 minutes with a close-range header as he followed up Luis Suarez’s saved effort before he fired a second beyond Lawrence Ati-Zigi six minutes later to double Uruguay’s lead.

Ghana were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute but Andre Ayew failed to convert.

Despite the win, the two-time world champions head back home with Ghana. After the game, Suarez was left crying on the pitch.

But Gyan, speaking on SuperSport, shared his excitement but criticized the Black Stars for their poor performance.

“We didn’t deserve to win today,” he said.

“We did not play with urgency but I think it’s fair because both countries are going home.

“Luis Suarez laughed 12 years ago but he is crying today which is revenge for me in a way but we were poor today,” he added.

Ghana exited the tournament with three points after three games played.

Suarez halted Ghana’s chances of playing in the semifinal of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa after he deliberately blocked Dominic Adiyah’s header with his hand as the Black Stars went to suffer a 4-2 penalty defeat after 120 minutes of football after Gyan missed the crucial penalty.