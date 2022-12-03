A businesswoman, identified simply as J-tee, has been arrested by the police in Benin City, Nigeria for stealing wedding gowns.

It was gathered that the suspect, who allegedly specializes in stealing dresses from various bridal vendors, was arrested on Wednesday, November 30.

The suspect runs an event planning and rentals company where she rents wedding dress to clients. However, it’s alleged that the gowns that she rents out are the ones she stole from her colleagues.

According to a source, “she goes from one bridal shop to the other to steal their dresses and she has been doing it for a while. Last week, she went to my friends’ shops and rented wedding dresses from them. She took two dresses from one of them and a dress from the other. Immediately she collected the dresses, she switched off her phones.

“After she disappeared, we alerted other bridal vendors to be vigilant incase she comes to their shops”

Luck run out on her when the attendant from the last shop she visited recognized her and monitored her every movement.

She was caught red handed attempting to load a stolen wedding gown into a car.

After she was nabbed, other vendors of the stretch identified her as the one who stole from them.

In videos which have gone viral, she was seen apologetic while the victims retrieved their gowns which were neatly packaged inside her shop.