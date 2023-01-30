No eye was dry when sister of actress Sandra Adu alias Borgs Silvia was laid to rest.

Barely two months after Madam Cynthia Adu passed on at 45, she has been laid to rest at Kronum Kwaprahene’s palace in Kumasi.

Emotions were high when the hearse arrived at the venue with her mortal remains.

Her surviving husband and daughter, as well as her twin sisters, Borga Silvia and Afia Pokuaa were inconsolable.

Kumawood stars showed up in their numbers to offer their utmost support for the fallen colleague.

Producer Osewus Ventures, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, Naana Hayford, Matilda Asare, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Michael Afranie, Kwaku Manu and Ras Nene were present.

The likes of Bill Asamoah, Okomfo Kolaege, Papa Kumasi, Nsafoahemaa, Nana Yeboah and Sumsum were captured commiserating with Borga Silvia.

MORE