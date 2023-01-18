Filmmaker Leila Djansi’s sister, Emefa Efua Djansi, has died.

The journalist and political activist lost her two and half year battle with stroke on January 5 at the Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital.

She was 44.

Emefa Djansi, famously known as Efua Djansi Asamoah, was arguably one of Ghana’s first female investigative journalists who in her time unravelled significant occurrences notably the killing of the overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Yakubu Andani.

She began her journalism career in Ho, where she launched and operated The Volta Observer newspaper at the age of 24.

The paper thrived for four years until digital news and social media phased it out.

During her time as a journalist, she worked as a Joy FM correspondent from Ho, Volta Region, after which she had a brief stint with Citi FM.

Emefa Djansi leaves behind two daughters, her mother, and three sisters.