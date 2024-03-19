Ghana’s Walid Omar Abdul has been eliminated after a third-round stoppage by Ugandan opponent, Kasim Murungi at the 2023 African Games.

Omar, a two-time African Games medallist, led in the opening two rounds of the 57kg contest before walking into a right hook.

Omar seemed badly hurt as he wobbled, prompting the referee to stop the contest in the third round.

Meanwhile, Joseph Commey secured a unanimous (5-0) victory over his Malian opponent Sidibe Daouda.

Victory in the men’s 60kg quarter-final contest means Commey will now join the four other Ghanaian boxers at the semi-final stage.

Also on Monday, Henry Malm lost in the light Middleweight -71 kg. The judges scored it 3-4 in favour of his Ugandan opponent Muzamir Semuddu at the quarterfinal stage.

Daniel Plange has also been eliminated from the men’s 92kg contest after falling to Gabon’s Symphorien Njinnou Moundat.

The quarter-final bouts will continue at the Bukom Boxing Arena at Trust Sports Emporium today.

At 7:00 pm Amadu Mohammed Bantamweight (54 kg) will face DR Congo’s Koyanzili Nambi Franci in the last of Ghana’s men’s quarter-final contests.

Samuel Takyi, Ghana’s Olympic medallist from the Tokyo 2020 Ganes, is still in the competition and will learn of his opponent in the light welterweight (63.5 Kg) contest today.

Here is the list of the Ghanaian boxers who have already qualified for the semi-finals and are guaranteed medals.

Janet Acquah (Minimum weight -48kg) Mohammed Aryeetey (Minimumweight -48kg) Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey (Flyweight -51kg) Joseph Commey (Lightweight -60kg) Abubakar Kamoko (Cruiserweight -86kg)

While they excel, nine of their counterparts in the Black Bombers and Black Hitters team have been eliminated.

Ramatu Quaye, Adelaide Djabartey, Sarah Apew, Abdul Walid Omar, Alfred Kotey, Henry Malm, Abdul Baki Adam, Jonathan Tetteh, and Daniel Plange are the boxers to have been eliminated.