Legendary Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr. Ibu, has recounted his experience during the run-up to the general elections in Nigeria.

The actor narrated how he was assaulted by thugs as he campaigned for his preferred candidate.

He made this known in an interview on Vanguard TV.

Okafor said: “Nigerian politics [laughs]. Partially, I was involved o. The only thing different is that there were some situations where there was thuggery.

“I collected like three or four slaps, free, from other boys. ‘Why did you come here? [They asked]Before I answer that question, gbosa! You won’t even like the sound of the slap because the people that are slapping are idiots because their slap is not human,” he recalled.

Touching on his long absence from the industry, Mr. Ibu said he stopped acting as a result of the election and transition period.

But, he said his comeback movie will be released soon.