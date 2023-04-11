I am focused on qualifying Ghana for 2024 AFCON – Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has said he is focused on securing qualification for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

Ghana currently sit top of Group E with eight points after four games played.

In the matchday three and four games, the Black Stars recorded a win at the Baba Yara Stadium against Angola before holding the Palancas Negras in Luanda in the return game.

However, the 64-year-old says his immediate mandate is to secure qualification for the tournament that would be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

READ ALSO

“This has to be the priority to get results in these games because ultimately it is about making sure we are in Afcon in January…qualify for Afcon in January,” Hughton told SuperSport.

“This is the immediate after that it is building something what we have is we have good young players coming through and this will also give me the opportunity to look at more of the local players over a period of time,” he added.

Hughton signed a 21-month deal as the head coach of the team, replacing Otto Addo.

Ghana will wrap up its qualification games against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in June later this year.

The Black Stars, who are four-time African champions will hope to end the country’s 41 years Afcon trophy drought.