Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito believes the Black Stars have seen an improvement under new trainer, Chris Hughton.

The 64-year-old recorded a win and a draw in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers last month in his first two games having signed a 21-month deal.

Hughton replaced Otto Addo who left his role after the country’s exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Zito believes the team is heading in the right direction under the former Brighton manager.

“In terms of points, four out of six, what do you want again? You see the changes. You see the aggressiveness of these young ones wanting to win at all costs but luck just eluded them in Angola.

“So far so good, I am okay with him (Hughton). There is an improvement because they are playing according to instructions given to them,” he added.

Chris Hughton will wrap up the qualification games in June against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.

He will be hoping to steer the team to end the country’s 41 years AFCON trophy drought in Ivory Coast next year.