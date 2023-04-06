Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, has defended Chris Hughton for not guaranteeing to win trophies with the Black Stars.

The former Brighton and Newcastle United who signed a 21-month deal during his unveiling at the SG Mall on March 20 in Kumasi stated that he cannot guarantee trophies but he would help build a winning team.

“There is no head coach, or manager that will sit up here and guarantee trophies, not one because we cannot guarantee anything. What we can guarantee is we’ll work as hard as we can to put a team together to create the right tactics and the right mentality to put ourselves in the right position to do that,” Chris Hughton said.

In support, Gabby Otchere-Darko commended Hughton for his statements and noted that, the coach can never guarantee to end Ghana’s 40-year trophy drought.

“Guarantee is different from a promise. The coach will promise to try and win something but he can’t guarantee,” Gabby Otchere-Darko said on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

He added, “it took England 62 years to win in Italy, Arsenal is going to win a league for the first time in 19 years. For Ghana too, maybe after 40 years, it’s our time to also win it now.”

READ ALSO

The 64-year-old in his first two games recorded a win and draw against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers last month.

Ghana recorded a win in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium before a 1-1 drawn game in Luanda.

Chris Hughton is expected to lead the Black Stars to qualify for the 2023 AFCON, which will be hosted in Ivory Coast.