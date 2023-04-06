Ghana coach, Chris Hughton was at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday night to watch Asante Kotoko v King Faisal’s outstanding game.

The two clubs locked horns to clear the Week 21 outstanding fixture of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

After 90 minutes of action, the game ended 0-0.

This is in fulfillment of a promise by the former English Premier League manager that he will monitor the topflight as he hopes to build a solid Black Stars team during his unveiling.

“I will be spending more time in Ghana. I will be watching more games. I am constantly being made aware of players who are doing well. I’ll be paying more attention to [GPL] games because it is important that we have a strong national league,” he said.

He has already watched Great Olympics v Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium. Before that, the 64-year-old watched the Black Meteors qualification game against Algeria in Kumasi.

Last month, Hughton took charge of his first Black Stars match last month when Ghana defeated Angola 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers and held their Group E opponent to a 1-1 drawn game in Luanda in the return game.

The former Brighton and Newcastle United boss will be hoping to build a winsome side ahead of the AFCON in Ivory Coast next year.