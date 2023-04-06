Ghana government has introduced a new 10 percent tax on betting, games of chance, and lottery wins.

The new tax will apply to both domestic and overseas companies. The betting companies operating in Ghana will pay a 20% tax on all their revenue.

The betting industry in Ghana has grown significantly in recent years, with many Ghanaians turning to it to make quick money.

This has raised concerns about the industry’s potential detrimental social consequences, such as addiction and problem gambling.

There are over 10 betting and lottery companies in Ghana.