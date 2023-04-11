Three young men have caused a stir on social media with their striking resemblance to popular Ghanaian music stars, Kidi, Kuami Eugene and King Promise.

The trio, who identify themselves as the lookalikes of the famous musicians went viral after a video of them surfaced online.

The trio strutted confidently with their clothes and hairstyles just like their celebrity counterparts.

Many social media users were left in awe, with some even mistaking them for the real deal.

Watch video below