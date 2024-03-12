A Deputy Minister-designate for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Vincent Ekow Assafuah has reignited the call for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He made the call on Monday during his vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Mr Assafuah noted that, in most countries around West Africa, Ghana seems to be the only country that is not electing its MMDCEs.

He said Article 243 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana allowed for the election of MMDCEs and that Article 55 disallowed the appointment of MMDCEs on partisan lines.

“My opinion is that there should be an election of MMDCEs, so as to ensure proper accountability to the persons that elect these MMDCEs,” he said

This, he said, was because it brought about a social contract between the elected and the electorate.

Touching on the menace of illegal mining (galamsey), the deputy minister-designate said the government was doing well despite the numerous challenges it was facing in its efforts to combat it.

