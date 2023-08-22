Renowned singer Mzbel was in full participation of the ritual cleansing and purification of the principal streets of Osu as 2023 Chale Wote Street Art Festival officially kickstarts.

The week-long event, known for its celebration of art, culture, and creativity, took effect on Monday, August 21 with pacification of the crossroads to ask permission from the gods.

The traditional chief priest for Osu Klottey was joined by the Director of the Chale Wote Street Art Festival, Mantse Nii Aryeequaye as they pour libation for purification before the procession begins.

Other tribesmen who have personal connection to the heritage including Mzbel were present to witness the event.

She was spotted adorned in a white cloth reminiscent of traditional spiritual leaders during the significant moment.

Mzbel who has always self-proclaimed her identity as a goddess subtly revealed her commitment to upholding cultural richness that the festival encapsulates.