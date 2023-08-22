A 19-year-old car washer has been sentenced to 17 years imprisonment by the Circuit Court in Accra for robbery on Monday.

The incident, according to the prosecution, led to him stabbing a woman he robbed and has left her hospitalized in critical condition.

Christopher Amolee pleaded guilty simpliciter on his first day in court to the charge of robbery contrary to section 149 of Act 29/60.

He was then convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah.

Amolee was said to have committed the act on August 9, 2023, at Sakomono in the Greater Accra Region and made away with his victim’s cash of GHc976.00.

Before sentencing, Amolee, who looked sober in the docket, narrated what happened but told the court that he did not know what came over him to commit the act.

He also prayed for the court to have mercy on him and for his master to forgive him and accept him back since he had no place to go.

He also told the court that he does not have anybody—either a father or a mother, but only his master whom he had offended before he was sentenced.

The convict who appeared without legal representation after his conviction, had a lawyer who was acting as a friend to the court to pray the court to tamper justice with mercy and offer him the minimum punishment.

It was his case that, looking at the demeanour of the convict, and his explanation to the court, it appeared it was a stealing gone bad.

The prosecuting officer, Inspector Wisdom Alorwu urged the court to impose a punishment that will reflect the gravity of the offence bearing in mind the critical health condition of the victim.

Her Honour Mrs Appiah, in sentencing the convict said she took into consideration the convict’s plea for mercy and leniency.

The court also said it took into account the age of the convict and the aggravating harm of the victim and the fact that the convict had a fiduciary relationship with the complainant.

He was consequently jailed for 17 years.

The complainant, (husband of the victim), was left in tears after the convict was sentenced.

Brief facts

Per the brief facts of the case as presented to the Court by Inspector Alorwu, were that the Complainant Hisham Seidu is a farmer and resides at Regimanuel Estate Sakumono while the accused Christopher Amolee is a car washer who currently has no place of abode.

According to the Prosecution, on August 9, 2023, at about 3:30 pm, the Sakumono police received a distress call that a thief had stabbed someone and made away with the victim’s handbag containing money and other belongings.

Inspector Alorwu said, a Police team led by Inspector Frank Sampana and two others proceeded to the scene and found the victim (Adiza Tinogah) who is the wife of the complainant lying in a pool of blood.

The Prosecutor said the victim was quickly rushed to the C&J Hospital by G/Sergeant Abraham Dwamena.

Inspector Alorwu said, the remaining police officers combed the area and arrested Christopher Amolee and upon a search on him, a pistol, a lady’s handbag containing money and other belongings of the victim were retrieved.

The Prosecutor said an investigation was extended to the victim’s house where blood stains were found all over including a butcher’s knife with blood stains found lying in the garden of the house.

He said, the Police extended investigations to the C&J Hospital and met the victim in a critical condition about to be transferred to

the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The Prosecutor said the Accused admitted the offence in his caution statement. The crime scene has been preserved and the police crime scene team have been contacted to come and process the scene to enhance investigations.

