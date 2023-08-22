Veteran football administrator, Abdul Salam Yakubu, says George Afriyie is the right candidate to lead the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Mr Afriyie, who lost to Kurt Okraku during the 2019 GFA Elections, has filed his nomination to contest for the upcoming elections.

Incumbent, Kurt Okraku, who has also filed to seek re-election will see his mandate expire later this year with elections expected to be held on Wednesday, September 27 in Tamale.

However, Abdul Salam Yakubu, who is the President of New Edubiase, said George Afriyie is the right person to lead the country’s football governing body, insisting he will win the elections.

According to him, the former Black Stars Management Committee member is the person that can unite the football family and develop the game.

“I am still part of the George Afriyie camp because I believe his leadership qualities would have helped our football to grow to a greater level than what we are currently seeing,” he told Kumasi-based FOX FM.

“We need someone who will unite the football family, someone who will develop our game and that is George Afriyie. He will win the elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the GFA has confirmed the 2023 Elective Congress will be held at Global Dream Hotel.

