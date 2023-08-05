

The Police on Thursday could not produce Hope Osaze, the third accused person in the Ablekuma bullion van robbery, in court.

This is because he allegedly fainted and was rushed to the Police Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police are conducting “fresh investigations” into the matter in which four persons have been nabbed for their involvement in the attack of a bullion van, which led to death of a police officer at Ablekuma Fanmilk in Accra.

At the Kaneshie District Court on Thursday, the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Apewah Archana, said the Police needed to conduct fresh investigations after the arrest of two more suspects – Hope Osazae and Blessing Ijoma, weeks ago.

The police earlier arraigned Benjamin Ojogbe and Rashid Abdul, who were arrested days after the incident.

It said the police needed to complete their investigations and forward the duplicate docket to the Office of the Attorney-General for advice.

The prosecution, therefore, prayed for extension of the remand of the four accused persons.

The matter has been adjourned to September 27, 2023, by the court presided over by Nana Abena Asor Owusu Amenyo.

The accused persons and their accomplices are said to have bolted with GH¢145,163.08 following the robbery.

According to the Police, the accused persons were picked up at Circle Railways while they were “enjoying themselves” at about 1:30 am.

The accused persons have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder of Lance Corporal Calystus Amoah.

Their pleas are yet to be taken.

The police officer was said to have been shot multiple times in a suspected robbery attempt on occupants of the van at a fuel station at Ablekuma.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement said the suspected robbers followed the van, which went to refill at the fuel station, where the shoot-out occurred.

It said the policeman was seated in a passenger seat in front of the vehicle on security duties when he was shot at close range.

