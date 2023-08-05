Akuapem North Constituency experienced an overwhelming show of support for Samuel Awuku, the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and aspiring parliamentary candidate, during the Maiden Ofie Mega Health Walk held on August 4, 2023.

Thousands of enthusiastic constituents, particularly the youth, came together to endorse Awuku as their preferred parliamentary candidate for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The event, organized to promote health and well-being, became a significant moment in the Constituency’s history, as a massive crowd gathered to march alongside the charismatic Awuku.

His popularity was evident as cheers of approval and eager attempts to catch a glimpse of him demonstrated the strong bond he shares with the people.

Various dignitaries, including the Regional Chairman of the party, John Konadu, and other regional executives, CEOs, Deputy CEOs, and notable personalities like Kwaku Tebi, Deputy CEO of Ghana Post, Ms. Anna, Deputy Director of the NLA, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company, Kojo Odame Antwi, as well as celebrities like Edem, Kalybos, Bismark the Joke, and Prince David Osei graced the occasion with their presence.

The health walk, starting from Amanokrom Park and passing through Mamfi Roundabout and Larte Junction, culminated at Offie High Street in Akropong.

During the walk, numerous young people proudly wore T-shirts bearing the names of Sammi Awuku and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, displaying their unwavering support for Awuku.

In his address, Mr. Awuku expressed gratitude to the young participants for their overwhelming support and emphasized the party’s readiness for the 2024 political campaign.

The enthusiastic youth shared their excitement about the Ofie Mega Health Walk, believing that Awuku’s entry into the constituency’s politics would reinvigorate the area.

The participants pledged their unwavering support to Mr. Awuku, vowing to stand by him and work together to enhance the party’s prospects in the Constituency.

Awuku, visibly delighted by the show of affection, personally interacted with the people, shaking hands with many and visiting various shops along the streets.

The organizers announced that the Ofie Mega Health Walk would become an annual event, expecting it to attract thousands of attendees in the future.

Mr. Awuku concluded by assuring that the party would actively participate in the upcoming Ovim and Odwira festivals, standing united with the chiefs and people of the Constituency.

With such immense support behind him, Mr. Samuel Awuku is poised to make a significant impact in the political landscape of Akuapem North.

Below are some more photos of the event: