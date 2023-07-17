The Ghana Police Service, on Friday 14th July 2023, bid farewell to its gallant fallen hero, General Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah, a dedicated and hardworking young Police officer who served his country with unwavering commitment.

The pre-burial service was held at the St. George’s Catholic Church, National Police Training School (NPTS), Tesano, Accra.

Credit: Ghana Police Service

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, in a tribute, expressed the immense sorrow and heaviness of the Police Service over the loss.

Credit: Ghana Police Service

General Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah was enlisted into the Ghana Police Service as a General Recruit on 3rd January 2017.

Credit: Ghana Police Service

After some months of vigorous training at the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS), Pwalugu, in the Upper East Region he passed out on 6th September 2017, as a General Constable.

Credit: Ghana Police Service

He was later posted to the National Protection Unit (NPU) in the Greater Accra Region, the only station he served in his entire Police career.

Credit: Ghana Police Service

He further gained promotion to the rank of Lance Corporal on 1st January 2022, the rank he held until his untimely death on 22nd June 2023.

Credit: Ghana Police Service

Callistus embodied the true spirit of the Ghana Police Service.

Credit: Ghana Police Service

His dedication and professionalism were unmatched, instilling a sense of security and trust within the communities he served.

Credit: Ghana Police Service

“As Callistus left us, the Ghana Police Service wants to assure him of one thing: we will continue to carry out our duties in a manner that keeps our country safe and peaceful, aligned with God’s will for each and every one of us. We will use our last breath to pursue the agenda of making Ghana a peaceful and secure nation, where law and order prevail beyond measure.

Credit: Ghana Police Service

“To our fallen brother, we say, leave the rest of the guys out there to us. We trust that God will glorify Himself through our continued efforts. General Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah, we thank you very much for your service, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the Ghana Police Service. May your soul find eternal rest in the embrace of the Almighty,” the Service said in a glowing tribute.”

Credit: Ghana Police Service

Credit: Ghana Police Service

Credit: Ghana Police Service

Credit: Ghana Police Service

Credit: Ghana Police Service

ALSO READ: