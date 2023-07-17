The owner of Medeama Sporting Club, Moses Amarh, has confirmed that the Tarkwa TNA Park is 95 per cent done.

The Yellow and Mauve team will participate in the 2023-24 CAF Champions League after clinching the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title following a 3-0 win over Tamale City FC in their last fixture of the season.

However, there were concerns about where Medeama will play their home games in the CAF Champions League.

Medeama were forced to adopt the Akoon Park as home grounds due to the renovation work which is ongoing at the Tarkwa TNA Park.

Speaking on ‘Agoronie Agoronie’ on Adom FM, Moses Amarh Parker confirmed the stadium is almost done.

Moses Armah Parker, Medeama SC president

“So far so good. It is almost done. 95% of it has been completed and it will be ready soon,” he said.

“An incident happened there which had delayed the completion.”

Responding to whether the venue will be ready for the CAF Champions League he revealed that if the 5% is completed on time, the venue will be used.

“That is where will we play our games if it is finished on time. We want to play our games in Tarkwa,” he said.

It must be noted that if the Tarkwa TNA Park is not ready, then Medeama will play at the Cape Coast sports stadium.

The preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League will begin on 18th August 2023 with Medeama yet to know the opponent to play against.

Headline sponsor, GoldFields Ghana Limited is footing the bills of the renovation works.