Amanda Amoah, the grieving wife of Callistus Amoah, in an emotional interview has shared heart-wrenching details about her final interaction with her late husband, who tragically lost his life during a bullion van robbery at Ablekuma Fanmilk in Accra.

Amanda revealed that just moments before the devastating incident, he had sent her money in response to her urgent request.

Recalling the sequence of events, Amanda tearfully narrated, “After attending a program, I tried calling him, but his number wasn’t connecting. At 12 o’clock, I called him and explained, ‘Daddy, please, I’m done. I initially thought I couldn’t complete it, but I managed to finish. They asked me to pay 150 cedis for the biometrics. Can you please send it to me?’ He agreed, but later he called me back and said the network was unstable, so he would send it later. Within 10 minutes, he called me back and said he had sent the money.”

Grateful for his swift response, Amanda quickly withdrew the funds and proceeded with the biometric process, completely unaware that it would be their final conversation.

“So, I thanked him and hurriedly withdrew the money to complete the biometric process. At 1:40, when I was done and heading home, I tried calling to check on him, but he didn’t answer. I thought maybe he didn’t want to make calls while on the bullion van due to the perceived risk of his duty,” Amanda shared, her voice filled with sorrow.

Shortly after, Amanda received a distressing call from her father, informing her of the tragic news that a police officer had been fatally shot at Ablekuma, a route often taken by Mr Amoah during his duties.

“My dad called and said he had received a message on his phone about a police officer being shot dead in Ablekuma, which was Callistus’ usual route to Anyaa. We immediately turned on the TV, and the news was everywhere,” she added, her pain palpable.

He was attacked and targeted with multiple gunshots while seated in the passenger seat of the bullion van, which had gone to a popular fuel station at Ablekuma for a money collection. CCTV footage capturing the incident went viral, showing four assailants on two motorcycles specifically targeting the police officer, relentlessly firing until he tragically lost his life.

The heartrending account given by Amanda during the interview highlights the profound loss experienced by the family and serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by police officers in line of duty.

