The Police officer who was murdered in the Ablekuma Bullion Van Robbery incident has been posthumously promoted from General Lance Corporal to General Corporal.

The announcement was made during a pre-burial service held at the St. George Catholic Church at Tesano, Accra, to honour the murdered police officer, Callistus Amoah.

General Corporal Callistus Amoah was on official duty in a bullion van at Ablekuma Fan Milk in Accra when he was fatally shot by some armed robbers at a fuel station.

The news of his promotion was met with solemn respect and served as a recognition of his dedication and sacrifice.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akufo Dampare, expressed his deep condolences to Mr Amoah’s family and extended sympathy to the institutions he was associated with during his service.

Dr Dampare also assured the public that every effort would be made to apprehend and bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice.

“On behalf of my colleagues and the leadership of the Police, I extend my condolences to Amanda, the parents of my brother and the institutions that when my brother was alive was involved in. Since the incident happened, I have been in an unmeasurable pain which I have not been able to quantify and define until I came here today.

“Calis is a colleague to all of us at the top but to me, he is a brother because the village he comes from is close to a village I have adopted because of the benevolence of an old lady towards me.”

During the service, Amanda Amoah, the wife of the late Callistus Amoah, paid tribute to her husband, describing him as a generous person.

The gathering was a solemn occasion where friends, family, and colleagues came together to honour the memory of the dedicated police officer who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.