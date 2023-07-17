Dr Kwame Kyei is still considered to be retained as the Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko by Manhyia, Nhyira FM Sports have reported.

The mandate of the 12-member board led by Dr Kyei, inaugurated in 2020, has ended.

The board is expected to submit their reports to Manhyia this week before making the final decision.

However, Dr Kyei who was initially appointed as Chief Executive Officier (CEO) in 2016 is expected to be retained as the Board Chairman.

Under his auspices as the CEO, Asante Kotoko famously defeated Hearts of Oak to win the MTN FA Cup at the Tamale Sports Stadium with former striker, Saddick Adams scoring a first-half hat trick.

Kotoko also made an impact in Africa under Dr Kyei despite suffering a group-stage elimination against Zesco United after a 2-1 defeat.

According to the reports, former AshantiGold Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Frederick Acheampong, who also serves as an Executive Council Member is likely to be named as the head of the Asante Kotoko management.

However, the management of Kotoko led by Nana Yaw Ampaong has been dissolved following the expiration of their mandate.

Mr Amponsah submitted his three years report to the board last week.

The new board and management are expected to be unveiled before the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season which gets underway in September.