Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has expressed confidence in a better performance as they prepare to face FC Samartex this weekend.

His assurance follows an urgent gathering convened in Manhyia, where the club’s life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, sought to address issues within the team by meeting both the players and the technical staff.

Kotoko’s recent struggles, particularly in the latter part of the season, prompted Otumfuo’s intervention, with the team managing just one victory in their last seven outings.

“I think they should expect a new performance, new energy level, in fact, everything new on Sunday in terms of performance. We will make the fans happy at the end of the day,” Ogum told Opemsuo Radio.

Facing unrest among fans, the team faced disruptions, halting training for two days.

However, following the resolution meeting, led by Prosper Narteh Ogum, the team resumed training at Adako Jachie.

Currently, positioned 11th in the Premier League standings with 33 points, Kotoko will welcome the league leaders to the Baba Yara Stadium for their matchday 27 fixture, with kickoff slated for 15:00 GMT.

Additionally, the players are scheduled to convene with Otumfuo following the match on Sunday.