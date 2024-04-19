Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen, son of historian and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Professor Albert Adu Boahen, will be laid to rest on Thursday, 25 April, following a burial and memorial service at the Accra Ridge Church.

The tragic incident occurred when he was attacked and robbed at his residence in East Legon, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region, last month. Reports indicate that the assailant broke into his home, resulting in a fatal outcome.

Mark Forson, the houseboy of the deceased, was subsequently apprehended in connection with the murder and is currently facing trial.

Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen was the brother of Charles Adu Boahen, who served as both a deputy Minister for Finance and later as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance in the Akufo-Addo government.

Charles Adu Boahen resigned from the government in November 2022.

