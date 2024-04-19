The owner and life patron of Asante Kotoko, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has cautioned the players of the club over their poor performances in the ongoing season.

The Porcupine Warriors are enduring a torrid campaign and after 26 games played, the Reds are languishing at the 11th with 33 points on the Premier League log.

The worrying performance led to an emergency meeting held at Manhyia on Thursday.

During the meeting, Otumfuo said he would dissolve the team before it goes to relegation.

“I will personally call the GFA to dissolve Kotoko before you take the club to relegation,” His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.

Asante Kotoko has lost six games and drawn just one in the second round of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are aiming for a win when they host league leaders, FC Samartex in the Matchday 27 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.