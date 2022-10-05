Police investigators are seeking records and information of telephone conversations and bank transactions from the Telcos and Banks in the case in which a Level-100 student of the University of Ghana has been charged with her boyfriend’s murder.

Safiana Mohammed Adzinatu, 23, is alleged to have been assisted by a technical officer, Michael Fiifi Ampofo, in the commission of the crime.

Safina, known on social media as Safina Diamond, and Osei, are on provisional charges of conspiracy and murder.

The deceased, Frank Kofi Osei, a Canadian-based Ghanaian, was in the country on vacation when the incident happened.

When the case was called before the Adentan District Court, the prosecution said, they have written to the Telcos and the Banks and are waiting the outcome of the disclosures.

The prosecution further indicated to the court that, they are hoping to get responses in the course of the week.

The magistrate urged the prosecution to pursue the disclosures and forward same to the Attorney General’s office for advice on the case docket.

The two accused persons were then remanded to reappear on October 25, 2022.

According to the police, the deceased’s girlfriend and her accomplices stabbed him several times in his jaw, chin and back and strangled him to death.

Brief facts

The Prosecutor Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko had told the court that, the deceased visited the girlfriend on Sunday, July 24 at her residence at Ashalley-Botwe School Junction and decided to spend the night there.

The Prosecutor said, at the night, Safina Diamond, the technical officer, and other accomplices, yet to be identified stabbed the deceased several times with a knife.

Chief Inspector Nyarko stated further that, the blood of the deceased was cleaned up by Safina Diamond and the technical officer – who then absconded to Kumasi.

The Prosecutor said the deceased was left in the room for 24 hours.

He again said, the Accused dragged the deceased from the first floor of the storey building downstairs and dumped him by the gate.

Safina Diamond, according to the Prosecutor, called a police officer on Tuesday, July 26 to report that her boyfriend had died in her room upon visiting.

The officer and the police patrol team upon arrival at the scene found the body of the deceased by the gate while the girlfriend was nowhere to be found.

The Prosecutor said, she was later traced to the Ashalley-Botwe School Junction and arrested.

He said efforts are being made to arrest other accomplices.