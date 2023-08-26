Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has expressed displeasure over the security deployment for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) election.

According to him, the Super Delegates Conference is a mere selection process and therefore finds it hard to understand why there are so many police.

Mr Boateng made this observation in an interview with Adom News when he arrived at the NPP headquarters to cast his vote.

“It is an internal party election with a small number. So why many police? This is a selection of 10 to five we are not going to war. This is not even the real election,” he said.

He stated the NPP is made up of like-minded people who have the objective to serve the country with love for each other.

To him, the deployment was mere showmanship, even though he did not mention any names as being behind it.

ALSO READ: