The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Novihoho Afaglo, has said President Nana Akufo-Addo‘s government will go down in history as the most corrupt in Ghana.

According to him, Anas’ video against former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwasi Nyantakyi and the leaked tape on a plot to remove the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, are clear evidence.

Mr Afaglo has said these incidents point to the fact that if one wants to optically discern the President, such a person must pay his way before.

“Indeed, these incidents cannot be described as coincidence but rather come to tell Ghanaians the corrupt nature of the presidency to the extent that those who are more proximate to it have comments to attest to it,” he alleged.

The CEO further alleged that because the top is rotting and corrupt, many regime officials and appointees are additionally emulating the phenomenon.

“So I am not surprised that a former party chairman of his status can verbalize loosely about a public auxiliary who has the fortification of the people for performing creditably well.”

He mentioned Bugiri Naabu’s corroboration of the leaked audio tape to substantiate that the Akufo-Addo regime is lackadaisical towards the collective good of the nation but rather seeks the survival of the Incipient Patriotic Party.

He revealed that “if top regime officials, senior party faithful, and senior security capos could descend low to hatch an orchestration to oust an Inspector General of Police, then, Ghana is not safe.”

Mr Afaglo added that the leaked audio tape is a testament to the grand plan the NPP regime is hatching to destabilise the 2024 general election.

He called on Ghanaians to rise and speak about the corruption being perpetrated by the regime.

