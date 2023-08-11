The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Novihoho Afaglo, has added his voice to calls from a session of Ghanaians and the Minority in Parliament demanding the immediate resignation of the Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG) and his deputies.

According to him, not only the Governor but the entire chain and setup of BoG should be collapsed for allegedly supervising corruption.

Speaking to the Republic Press, Mr Afaglo said the Governor and his deputies alone could not have achieved this distasteful act but were under the watch of the entire 12-member board.

He said, it will not be out of place if the board members and their chairman are immediately dissolved for allegedly watching and supervising incompetence and corrupt practices.

Mr Afaglo said the 12-member BoG board has also contributed to the failed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s regime for failing to whip management of the bank along on matters of principles and banking.

“What I’m saying is that if three years ago the BoG has the power to supervise the collapse of some banks in Ghana over what they described as mismanagement, what will Ghanaians now described the Central Bank and its board members?” he quizzed.

The CEO said the BoG’s staggering loss of GHS 60.8 billion, twice of what the country is now seeking from International Monetary Fund is disgraceful and unacceptable.

“One thing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is promising the good people of Ghana is that once former President John Mahama is sworn into office come 2025, they should have hope that all these criminals will face the law,” Mr Afaglo stated.

He said what is more troubling and disturbing is after bringing the BoG under his knees, the Board, Governor, deputies and entire management now find it expedient to invest GHS 2.8 million on a new head office building without any recourse to the huge financial burden on Ghana.

He called on all meaningful Ghanaians to join the Minority’s call to occupy Bank of Ghana to save it from further financial collapse.