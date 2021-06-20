The one-week observation of the police officer who was murdered in a bullion van robbery has been announced.

First funeral rite for Constable Emmanuel Kobby Osei will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The ceremony will be held at the Zion School Park off the Adade road, Kasoa, where his family resides.

Meanwhile, family members of the late 25 year old has confessed to having sleepless nights over his death, and only the arrest of the assailants will comfort them.

They made the disclosure when the Inspector-General of Police visited the family home to commiserate with them and assure them that heads will roll.

RELATED

Mr Osei was murdered few days to his 26th birthday by armed robbers who trailed a bullion van he was escorting around Korle-Bu.

This was after he passed out of the National Police Academy and Training School less than a year ago.