A schoolgirl, who masterminded her own kidnap after conspiring with her boyfriend, has been busted.

The suspect, Suluka Abimbola and her boyfriend Oluwaseun Daniel Olajide, 20, were napped by the police in Ekiti State.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Sunday Abutu, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, said one Bolaji Femi of Bawa Estate, had reported at New Iyin Divisional Police Headquarters on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, that her sister, Suluka Abimbola, left home for school on June 15, and did not return home.

She further narrated that when Suluka Abimbola’s phone number was called, an unknown person picked and confirmed that Suluka Abimbola was in their custody but would not be released until a ransom of N500,000 is paid to a particular Union Bank Account belonging to one Adisa Damilola.

The case was immediately transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State CID where the owner of the account, one ADISA DAMILOLA, who is also a friend to Oluwaseun Daniel Olajide, was tracked and arrested.

Adisa Damilola led the Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit to a hotel where Suluka Abimbola and her boyfriend, alongside one other accomplice, Adefolaju Caleb, were lodging and were arrested.

“During interrogation, Suluka Abimbola said she decided to conspire with the other suspects to do that in order for her to raise money from her family members to enable her to relocate from Ekiti State since her Mother insisted that she goes through a medical field as against her dream of becoming an Actress,” ASP Sunday Abutu.