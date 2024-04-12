Empress Gifty delivered an awe-inspiring performance at her event, The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC) Reloaded, on April 10, 2024, at the National Theatre.

Adorned in a stunning brown and black ensemble, the gospel artiste captivated attendees from a transparent glass cage, as captured in a video shared by GhKwaku on Instagram.

The emotional highlight of the night came when Empress Gifty’s mother, overwhelmed by pride and joy, couldn’t hide her tears during her daughter’s grand entrance to the program.

TREC Reloaded attracted a diverse audience, including devoted fans and notable personalities like Nana Ama Mcbrown, ACP Kofi Sarpong, and Nacee.

Among the lineup of gospel artistes who graced the stage were Jack Alolome, MOGmusic, ACP Kofi Sarpong, and Kofi Owusu Peprah.

The inaugural edition of TREC 2024, themed ‘He is Risen,’ took place on April 1, 2024, setting the stage for this remarkable sequel.

Watch video below

ALSO READ:

Nkoranza Traditional Council postpones late queen mother’s one week celebration

Why we believed Junior Pope survived boat accident – Actors Guild President explains

D Black’s actions with Fella Makafui were disrespectful – Medikal [Video]