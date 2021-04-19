Former HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has revealed why she has stopped doing things to seek attention.

According to her, she realised chasing fame was like chasing the wind; “you will never catch it”.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah who appears to have taken a cue from the misfortune of Akuapem Poloo, said “fame addiction is just like drug addiction, you will keep chasing it and endanger yourself,” she wrote on Facebook.

Find her post below: