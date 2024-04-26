A Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, says the speech by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential running-mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at her inauguration shows that she is ready to lead the country.

On April 25, Prof Opoku Agyemang was officially outdoored as the running-mate of the NDC’s flagbearer and former President, John Mahama for the 2024 December general elections.

During the event, she gave her acceptance speech and talked about the current state of Ghana’s economy and her contributions to the NDC party as the vice presidential candidate.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, Dr Asah-Asante refuted claims that the NDC running-mate does not add value to the party’s ticket.

“Yesterday what we witnessed was nothing but a true reflection of what somebody who intends to be a leader and specifically a running mate has to be. You are bold. You are fearless and then you are aware of the problems of the society and you are ready to fix them when opportunity comes your way.

“I’ve been following media conversations about what they brought to the ticket the last time and what it is going to be this time around. That conversation about what they brought to the ticket, I don’t know where it’s coming from because I am ready to see any research that people have done that is able to disaggregate the votes that parties obtained in the last election, for you to know that this one, it was Naana who brought it. This one, it was John Mahama who brought it. These relate to other factors and all that,” he said.

The lecturer noted that voters’ decisions are influenced by a variety of factors, including the state of the economy, the development of infrastructure, and the fight against corruption.

Meanwhile, NDC Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the party’s running-mate has excited the party’s supporters.

“Having campaigned with her, entering the Volta Region, other parts of the country including the northern parts where people will have thought that she is not known and probably may not be embraced in the way and manner you will describe. To the contrary, she is very well received among the grassroots. They warm up to her and are excited by her, particularly the women organisers and the young people,” he said.

