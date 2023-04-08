Some high-profile personalities were present to offer their full support to Nadia Adongo and her husband Kwesi Fynn, at their wedding ceremony which took place on April 7, 2023, in Accra.

As the current Deputy Head for Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, it is somewhat not surprising to see the Chief of Staff, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, and other politicians gracefully seated at Nadia’s wedding.

Apart from the astute politicians, a number of business moguls, pastors and showbiz personalities were also spotted in videos of the event posted on social media.

Socialite Cheddar, actress Nana Ama Mcbrown, musician King Promise, Kofi Boat and pastor Boadi Nyamekye were among the big names who graced the ceremony held at the plush Kempinski Hotel.

