Actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman popularly known as Ahuofe Patri has said she would choose colleague screen star, Kalybos to face an apocalypse with.

I n an interview on Accra FM, she was asked who she would choose to live with if God was wiping all humans off the face of the earth.

She asked “dead or alive,” to be sure.

“If the person is dead and could be brought back, it would be my mom,” she answered.

March 4, she buried her mother Susanna Opoku, whom she has eulogised as a mother, big sister, friend and confidant.

If the person is alive, she would choose her on-screen suite; Kalybos, she exclaimed.

She said she likes him “very much” noting that, they have good chemistry.

Ahuofe Patri revealed that, she and Kalybos, born Richard Asante hang out “all the time.”

“You know what? He got me a phone for my birthday,” she showed an iPhone 14 to the camera and flashed a dazzling smile.

The two studied at the National Film and Television Institute, now the University of Media, Arts and Communication. While in school, they created sensational comic skits and Kalybos named her Ahuofe Patri.