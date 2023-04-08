President staffer, Nadia Adongo Musah and her husband Kwasi Fynn, popularly called Why Fynn, are among the wealthy couples in 2023.

The perfect duo wore expensive custom-made wedding outfits by Ghanaian designers, including Sarkodie’s designer, Brommon and one of Nana Ama McBrown’s talented female designers Neyomi, for their luxurious wedding.

Nadia who is the Deputy Director for the Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President opted for the Ghanaian professional makeup artist known for working with CEOs and wives of wealthy business people, including Zainbab, the beautiful wife of Kwadwo Safo Jr.

The presidential staffer showed off her flawless and glowing skin before and after the makeup.

Nadia wore a yellow bridal robe with billowing sleeveless as the top hair stylist completed her bridal look.

Check out videos below: