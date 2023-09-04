The Office of the President has denied allegations by Charles Owusu that some security officers at Jubilee House are leaving their jobs due to unfair treatment.

It said Mr Owusu, the former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission (FC), made the allegation on Peace FM last week.

But a statement issued by the Communications Director, Eugene Arhin, said the allegation is untrue.

“The Office of the President would like to put on record that at no point in the tenure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, from 2017 till date, have seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House for their respective units.

“Indeed, no security officer has left Jubilee House because of unfair treatment meted out to them at the seat of the presidency. Curiously, at no point in Mr. Owusu’s submissions did he provide any evidence whatsoever to buttress these false claims,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the statement said any security officer who has left Jubilee House did so of his own volition and not due to any unfair treatment.

Mr Arhin has therefore urged the public to disregard the false accusation.

Read the full statement below:

