JoyNews exclusively caught up with the Chief of Staff of Niger’s deposed President Mohammed Bazoum who is still living in denial that the military has toppled their government.

Djibo Dauoda says the president’s guard which seized power in the French West African country at the end of last month lacks recognition in the international community.

A group of military chiefs from West Africa are wrapping up a strategic meeting organised by the sub-regional body ECOWAS here in Accra to fashion out modalities on the deployment of troops to restore constitutional order in Niger.

Speaking exclusively to JoyNews‘ Blessed Sogah last night the beleaguered Chief of Staff says Mohammed Bazoum is in good spirit knowing that he is the legitimate president of Niger.

Watch the interview here: