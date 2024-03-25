The Minority in Parliament has criticized President Akufo-Addo for the delay in addressing the KPMG report on the audit of the revenue mobilisation contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

Despite SML refuting allegations made in a December 2023 investigative piece, which claimed discrepancies in the contract duration and denied accusations of siphoning $100 million annually, President Akufo-Addo suspended the deal pending a KPMG probe by January 16, 2024.

However, the deadline for the probe was subsequently extended to February 23, 2024.

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has expressed dissatisfaction with the prolonged silence from the President regarding the report, suggesting a lack of commitment to combating corruption.

“When Parliament decided to investigate this matter, the president took over that matter and said he was investigating it in two weeks. As we speak, it is over a month, in fact, six weeks and Ghana is still waiting for the report.

“No matter how long it takes, Parliament will do its work by investigating this dubious SML contract awarded by GRA and the Finance Ministry” he added.

ALSO READ:

VRA refutes claims of power supply shortage

Sea erosion threatens defence wall projects

Kwesi Ahwoi apologises to Mahama, NDC