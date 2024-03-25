The abandoned Mpraeso-Abetifi road in the Eastern region is set to be tarred before Easter.

One of the roads that typically experiences slow traffic movement during the Kwawu Easter celebration is the Mpraeso-Abetifi road, which was awarded to a contractor but has since been abandoned.

With just a few days to Easter, the contractor has returned to site to complete the road project.

He is working day and night with the aim of completing it before the Easter celebration.

According to Adom News sources, they are currently filling the road with sand and will begin the process of tarring the road from Wednesday for the revelers to use.

Some of the drivers and residents of Mpraeso in an interview with Adom News expressed dissatisfaction but others are pleased with the progress of work.

