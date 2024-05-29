The Director of Conflict Resolution for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has vehemently rejected suggestions that the tape that captures a conversation between the Attorney General and the third accused person in the ambulance procurement trial was doctored.

Mr Amaliba argued that such claims are simply a diversionary tactic aimed at shifting the focus away from the content of the tape, and urged the public to pay attention to the substantive issues raised in the recording.

This stems from an allegation made by Richard Jakpa, an accused person standing trial alongside Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, for allegedly causing a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in a deal to procure ambulances for the state.

Mr Jakpa claimed in court that Mr Dame had repeatedly sought his assistance to implicate Dr Forson in the ongoing trial.

At a press conference on Tuesday, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia played a secret recording of the AG and Jakpa, warning that if the president does not heed their demands to remove him from office and sanction him, a future NDC government will take action.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM show, Mr Amaliba stated, “this is an afterthought; it is just to try to altercate the issue, but if you say a tape is doctored, it does not mean the content is not true. It is different when you say the tape is a false tape and then you want to say the entire content is wrong.

“In any case, this is a tape that we all can hear the Attorney General clearly on, and we know his voice clearly on that tape, so to say that this tape is doctored is an afterthought [and an attempt] to alter the issue and then divert attention from the issue.”

He accused the Attorney General of multiple instances of misconduct. Amaliba outlined three specific allegations. According to him, the Attorney General violated ethics of the legal profession.

Also, he noted that the Attorney General allegedly instructing a witness to falsely claim illness and obtain a doctor’s excuse to deceive the court was unethical.

Furthermore, he also alleged that the Attorney General encouraged the witness to provide false evidence against the first accused person.

Mr Amaliba mentioned that in the United States, public figures like Donald Trump have faced disbarment for making false statements, arguing that similar accountability should be enforced in Ghana.

“In some jurisdictions, this Attorney General would have been a goner. You know, in the U.S currently, Trump’s lawyer has been disbarred because he inadvertently said something that was not true, but you cannot have the same in Akufo-Addo’s Ghana,” he noted.

