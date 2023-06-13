The Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has thrown a challenge to new Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

According to him, she should not stick to the status quo but to “dispense justice without fear or favour”.

Mr Amaliba on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday said his comment is premised on countless “miscarriage of justice” the NDC suffered under former Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah.

He cited among others the Supreme Court ruling against the embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson to buttress his point.

He claimed that ruling by the Supreme Court headed by Justice Anin Yeboah was “politically tainted”.

But he is convinced there is respite with the appointment of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as new Chief Justice.

Having appeared before her in court, lawyer Amaliba described the new Chief Justice as very principled and committed to her job.

“Justice Gertrude Torkornoo is upright and strict in terms of applying the law,” he stressed

Based on this backdrop, the NDC Director of Legal Affairs said Justice Torkornoo owes it a duty to restore confidence in the judiciary.

Lawyer Amaliba charged her to “dispense justice without fear or favour and she would get the loudest applause from both political divides.”