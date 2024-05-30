The Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte, has called on the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) to issue a public statement regarding the alleged conversation between Richard Jakpa and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Richard Jakpa, who is the third accused in court over the ambulance purchase trial, claimed that Mr Dame had repeatedly approached him, asking for his help to implicate the first accused, Dr Ato Forson.

The former Deputy Finance Minister and the current Minority Leader, Ato Forson, is facing legal action for his alleged involvement in procuring defective ambulances for Ghana.

Contradicting these claims, the Attorney General stated that Richard Jakpa had sent multiple letters requesting a plea bargain, aiming for the state to drop all charges against the accused.

He noted that this proposal has not been accepted.

However, in an interview with Adom News, Prof Kpessa-Whyte emphasized the importance of the GBA clarifying whether there have been any ethical breaches by the AG in the recorded conversation.