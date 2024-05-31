In response to ongoing chieftaincy disputes in the Sampa township of the Jaman North District in the Bono Region, Interior Minister Henry Quartey has enacted an Executive Instrument to extend curfew hours.

Effective Thursday, May 30, the curfew in the area will now be enforced from 6:00pm to 6:00am until further notice.

This decision follows advice from the Bono Regional Coordinating Council, aimed at bolstering security and preserving peace within the affected communities.

A press release from the Ministry emphasised that the measure is intended to enhance security and promote peace in the affected areas.

The government also expressed appreciation for the cooperation of local chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and residents in adhering to the curfew regulations.

“The Minister for the Interior, on the advice of the Bono Regional Security Council and by the Executive Instrument has imposed a curfew on Sampa township in Jaman North District of the Bono Region following some chieftaincy disputes from 6:00 pm to 6:00am each day effective Thursday, May 30, 2024, until further notice.”

“Government urges chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their grievances to ensuring peace in the area.”

